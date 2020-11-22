PM Modi called Mulayam Singh Yadav, said- you are the most …

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) called the patron of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav and congratulated him on his birthday. Mulayam Singh Yadav has turned 82 on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Talked to Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav and congratulated him on his birthday.” He is one of the most senior and experienced leaders of our country. He is very passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life. ” Also Read – BJP preparing for 2024, JP Nadda to visit every state of the country in 120 days

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) also called Yadav and wished him a happy birthday. However, due to the epidemic (Corona Virus), no formal ceremony is being done on the occasion of his birthday. Still many hoardings have been installed in the state capital and through these, birthday wishes have been given to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Also Read – SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

In Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday was celebrated at different places. In many places, party leaders and workers greeted Mulayam Singh Yadav by celebrating his birthday. Hometowns were also celebrated in Saifai and Etawah. Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh Bol – BJP does not exist in Punjab, without a partner the party will not win a single seat.