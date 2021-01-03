PM Modi calls Sourav Ganguly, he is in hospital, former team captain of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up BCCI President and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly this morning to know his condition. The Prime Minister also spoke to Sourav Ganguly’s wife Donna over the phone. The Prime Minister wished Dada a speedy recovery. Also Read – All five cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant were allowed to play in the Sydney Test!

Ganguly was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. Also Read – India vs Australia: Pacer T Natarajan, who is preparing for a test debut in Sydney, did something in practice session which …

The doctors, who are treating BCCI president and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, who was hospitalized after suffering a ‘mild’ heart attack, said on Sunday that his health standards were normal and his condition was stable. Ganguly underwent angioplasty on Saturday. Blockage was found in three arteries in his heart, in which one was stented. Also Read – ICC T20I World Cup 2021: BCCI will have to pay 906 crores tax if Indian government does not give exemption

The bulletin issued from the hospital where Ganguly is admitted said, “He was normal last night and has no fever. He is sleeping now. “It said that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/70 and the oxygen level in his body is 98 percent.

Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty. The hospital spokesperson said in response to a question that the medical board is not considering the option of bypass surgery. “Our expert committee will decide tomorrow about further treatment,” he said.