PM Modi, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief also reach Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.

November 14, 2020
Diwali 2020: Today, the festival of Deepawali is being celebrated across the country. Many leaders, including President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the countrymen on Diwali. Meanwhile, like every year, this year also Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with the soldiers posted on the border. Prime Minister Modi has reached the Jaisalmer border of Rajasthan. PM Modi is also present with CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane and DG BSF Rakesh Asthana. Also Read – Diwali 2020: Riddhima remembers father Rishi Kapoor on Diwali, being emotional and said- ‘Miss you Papa’

Let us know that the day before Diwali, the Prime Minister had tweeted and appealed to all the countrymen that everyone should burn the names of one Diya soldiers.

Let us know that since Modi became Prime Minister, every year since then he celebrates Diwali with the soldiers. Siachen in 2014, Punjab Border in 2015, China Border in Himachal in 2016, Pak Border Gurez Sector in 2017, China Border in Harsil, Uttarakhand in 2018 and Pak Border Rajouri in 2019.

