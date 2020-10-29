PM Modi condemned the terrorist attacks in France, said – we are with France in the fight against terrorism

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi has condemned the terrorist attacks in France. PM Modi said that we condemn the terrorist attacks. Our condolences are with the families of the terror victims. We are with France in the fight against terrorism. Also Read – knife attack in France: after Paris, now attack in Nice in France, two killed, many injured

Let me tell you that a few days ago in Paris, the capital of France, an attacker attacked a teacher with a knife. Now the incident of knife attack has come to light once more in France. This time this incident took place in the city of Nice. In Nees city, an unknown assailant attacked her with a knife, killing three people.

According to the information, this attack happened in a church. In the church of media reports, a person suddenly attacked people with a knife. Three people died in this incident. As soon as the incident was known, the police reached the spot on the spot and took stock of the situation. At present, the police has taken the accused into custody and has started investigating the case. Let me tell you that in the last few months in France, there have been many such incidents. Recently, an attacker in the capital Paris hammered a teacher and cut off the head of a teacher, after which there were protests all over France.