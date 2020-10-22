PM Modi congratulated BJP’s ‘Chanakya’ Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, said this

Happy Birthday AmitShah: Today is the birthday of BJP’s Chanakya and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On the birthday of the Home Minister, many veteran leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath (Yogi adityanath), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have congratulated him. Also Read – PM Modi to connect with people of Bengal today on Navratri 2020, will give special message to the public through ‘Pujor good luck’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, congratulating the Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and wrote, 'Happy birthday to Amit Shah ji. Our country is a witness to the dedication and excellence with which they are contributing to the progress of India. His contribution to the strength of the BJP is also memorable. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in the service of India.'

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is towards towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted, ‘Happy Birthday to the popular politician, amazing organizer, militant and skilled strategist, Home Minister Reverend Amit Shah who has made the internal security of the nation impregnable. I pray to Lord Shree Rama for your good health and long life. ‘

Along with this, BJP leaders and Modi cabinet ministers have also congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished Shah a happy birthday. He tweeted, ‘Happy birthday to the nation’s home minister and my colleague in the cabinet Amit Shah ji. May you be healthy and longevity, I wish God the same. ‘

In the history of BJP (BJP), ever since Amit Shah got the command of the party, his period has been golden. He was born on October 22, 1964 in Mumbai. He belongs to the Hindu Vaishnav family of Gujarat.