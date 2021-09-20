PM Modi congratulated the brand new CM, stated – will proceed to paintings with the Punjab executive for the folk

New Delhi: High Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab and Congress chief Charanjit Singh Channi. Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi ji on taking oath because the Leader Minister of Punjab. Will proceed to paintings with the Punjab executive for the betterment of the folk of Punjab.”Additionally Learn – Liquor mafia can release a horrible marketing campaign in opposition to us: Uma Bharti

Channi took the oath of place of work in a easy rite within the Punjab capital along side two of his deputy—one belonging to the Jat Sikh neighborhood and the opposite from the Hindu neighborhood. The swearing-in program used to be behind schedule via 20 mins because of the overdue arrival of celebration chief Rahul Gandhi.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib meeting constituency in Rupnagar district, had joined the Congress in 2012 and used to be dealing with the portfolios of technical schooling, commercial coaching, activity advent and tourism and cultural affairs within the outgoing Amarinder Singh cupboard.