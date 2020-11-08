PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on winning US presidential election, says – both countries will work together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election. The Prime Minister said that as Vice President, his contribution in strengthening Indo-US relations was significant and invaluable and India would look forward to working together. The Prime Minister also congratulated Kamala Harris on winning the election of Vice President and said that her success is commendable. He said that this victory is a matter of pride not only for Kamala, but also for all Indian-Americans. Also Read – US Presidential Election Result: Trump did not give up, tweeted and claimed victory – Allegations of rigging in election

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Modi said, congratulations on your splendid victory, Joe Biden. As Vice President, your contribution to strengthen Indo-US relations was significant and invaluable. I look forward to working together to take Indo-US relations to new heights.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congratulating Kamala Harris, who is all set to become America’s first female Vice President, Modi said, Hearty congratulations to Kamala Harris! Your success is amazing. And it is a matter of great pride not only for the minds, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that with your support and leadership, India-US relations will be strengthened further.

Modi issued these statements soon after Biden’s victory was announced, while Kamala Harris would be the first woman in the US to hold the office of Vice President and the first person of Indian origin.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also congratulated Biden on winning the election of US President and Kamala Harris as the next Vice President. He said, under the wise and mature leadership of Biden and Harris, India expects a close relationship with the US that will be beneficial for peace and development in our region and around the world.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. Going confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, congratulations to Joe Biden on winning the presidential election. I believe that he will unite America and give it a strong direction.

Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, Congratulations to Kamla Harris for becoming the Vice President. We are proud that the first woman to serve as the Vice President of America has its roots in India.

