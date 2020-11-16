Entertainment

PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, says- NDA family will develop Bihar together

November 16, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Nitish Kumar has sworn in as CM for the seventh time today. Many big leaders associated with NDA and BJP have congratulated him. In this sequence, PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has once again congratulated Nitish Kumar on becoming the CM of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi along with Nitish Kumar congratulated those who have been made ministers today. Also Read – Why did not make Deputy CM, Sushil Modi ask this thing to BJP, we will miss them: Nitish Kumar

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar and said that the NDA family will work together for the development of Bihar. I ensure that all possible help will be provided by the central government for the development of Bihar. Bihar government will be supported. Also Read – Questions arose within the Congress, Salman Khurshid shrugged off Kapil Sibal’s statement

Please tell that Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister of Bihar once again. He has become CM of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time and for the seventh time in total. Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP in-charge for Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the function. This is the seventh time when he is in power in Bihar. With this, two deputy CMs have also taken oath this time from BJP quota. BJP’s Tej Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been made deputy CMs.

Along with this, Mangal Pandey, Jeevesh Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Sundar Rai and Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Sheela Kumari, Meva Lal Chaudhary of JDU have become ministers. With this Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Santosh K. Suman of Hum have also become part of the cabinet.

