PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, says- NDA family will develop Bihar together

new Delhi: Nitish Kumar has sworn in as CM for the seventh time today. Many big leaders associated with NDA and BJP have congratulated him. In this sequence, PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has once again congratulated Nitish Kumar on becoming the CM of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi along with Nitish Kumar congratulated those who have been made ministers today.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar and said that the NDA family will work together for the development of Bihar. I ensure that all possible help will be provided by the central government for the development of Bihar. Bihar government will be supported.

Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in Bihar Government. NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from center for the welfare of Bihar: PM Modi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ckx4wY5fv6 Also Read – 7 lakh crore rupees will be saved by the government every year, BJP leader has filed this suggestion – ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Please tell that Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister of Bihar once again. He has become CM of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time and for the seventh time in total. Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP in-charge for Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the function. This is the seventh time when he is in power in Bihar. With this, two deputy CMs have also taken oath this time from BJP quota. BJP’s Tej Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been made deputy CMs.

Along with this, Mangal Pandey, Jeevesh Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Sundar Rai and Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Sheela Kumari, Meva Lal Chaudhary of JDU have become ministers. With this Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Santosh K. Suman of Hum have also become part of the cabinet.