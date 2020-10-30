PM Modi, development of ‘Statue of Unity’ on two-day visit to Gujarat, first day’s special photos

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his two-day Gujarat tour. This is Modi’s first visit to his home state of Gujarat since the corona virus epidemic in March. On the first day on Friday, PM dedicated 17 projects to the nation in view of the development of tourism near ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia of Narmada district and laid the foundation stone for four new projects. Also Read – Seaplane: PM Modi will inaugurate Sea-Plane Service, know how much will be the fare and special things related to it …

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/6sHepT6R6a Also Read – Eid-e-Milad: President, Vice President and Prime Minister wishes Eid-e-Milad to countrymen – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020 Also Read – PM Modi expressed grief over Keshubhai’s death, said- My mentor is gone, he was an excellent leader

After reaching Ahmedabad, Modi first reached the residence of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar and paid tribute to him. Patel (92) died here on Thursday morning. He was ill for a long time. The Kanodia brothers had died recently. The Prime Minister spent some time with the family members of Keshubhai and Kanodia brothers and consoled them.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of Cactus Garden in Kevadia, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/usa97Nuk3x – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

After this, the Prime Minister reached Kevadia in Narmada district and dedicated 17 projects to the nation under the Integrated Development Schemes and laid the foundation stone for four new projects. Along with PM Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he also inspected these projects.

Inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride here. pic.twitter.com/Nmqm2Oqegi – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

In Kevadia of Narmada district, the PM dedicated 17 projects to the nation under the Integrated Development Plans and laid the foundation stone for four new projects. These schemes include navigation channel, Naya Gora Setu, Garudeshwar dam housing for government personnel, bus bay terminus, Ekta nursery, Khalwani eco-friendly tourism and tribal house accommodation.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of Unity Glow Garden in Kevadia. pic.twitter.com/655D1BTcTm – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Inauguration of Health forest

The Prime Minister first inaugurated the Arogya Forest near the Statue of Unity. In Arogya forest, plants with medicinal properties have been planted on an area of ​​15 acres. It has five lakh trees of 380 species. It was developed keeping Yoga and Ayurveda in mind. Modi also went to the Arogya cottage built in this forest area.

Aarogya Van, inaugurated by PM @narendramodi focuses on India’s rich floral traditions, diverse plants as well as traditional methods of wellness and good health. pic.twitter.com/73K3gALDoO – PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2020

‘Jungle Safari’ also inaugurated

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Ekta Mall, Nutri Park for Children, ‘Jungle Safari’ and Ekta Cruise at Sardar Patel Zoological Park. After inaugurating ‘Ekta Mall’, a special store located near the ‘Statue of Unity’, the Prime Minister spent some time near a stall built to sell traditional handicraft products in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Kevadia offers a unique Jungle Safari, which takes you through the faunal diversity of India. I had the opportunity to visit the Jungle Safari area earlier this evening. Sharing some pictures. pic.twitter.com/gcyQ0je8Xc – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

‘Ekta Mall’ is spread over an area of ​​35,000 sq.ft.

Here tourists can shop for handloom and handicraft products belonging to different states under one roof. Developed on the theme of ‘unity in diversity in handloom and handicrafts’, the store is spread over an area of ​​35,000 square feet.

Inaugurated the Ekta Mall in Kevadia, where India’s rich textiles and handicrafts diversity is on display. It is a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel that Kevadia, which houses the ‘Statue of Unity’ also has such a center that will further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ pic.twitter.com/pFepVxtTP7 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Modi inquired about products at Jammu Kashmir stall

The ‘Statue of Unity’ site dedicated to Sardar Patel has emerged as a popular tourist destination in Gujarat. Modi later accompanied Rupani to various emporiums located in the mall. At the Jammu and Kashmir stall, Modi inquired about various products and showed interest in the process of making it. The air-conditioned two-storey store has 20 different emporiums for traditional handloom and handicraft products from different states.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags-off ‘Ekta Cruise Service’ – Ferry boat service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. pic.twitter.com/dJ28oJhMgT – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Nutrient Park specially designed for children

The Prime Minister’s next stop was a nutrient park specially designed for children. After inaugurating it, he toured the park and visited various facilities attracting children. It is the first technology-based park in the world, spread over 35 thousand square feet.

The Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia is a creative effort to spread awareness on aspects related to nutrition. One of the attractions here is a train ride, which will take you to different stations and showcase various exhibits. pic.twitter.com/QX3i1REHhJ – PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2020

Prime Minister rides the Nutri train in the park

There is also a neutri train in the park, whose station names have also been kept very interesting. These names are Phalshakha Home, Payonagiri, Annapurna, Nourish Purana, Healthy India. The Prime Minister visited various stations while riding the Nutri train. The purpose of this park is to spread awareness about nutritious food through various activities. A mirror table, 5D Virtual Realty Theater and Augmentand Realty Game have also been arranged in the park.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is all lit up a day before the Jayanti of Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/6QpltQIdGE – PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2020

Inauguration of 375 acres of Jungle Safari

The Prime Minister inaugurated the ‘Jungle Safari’ at Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia itself. This ‘jungle safari’ is located near the ‘Statue of Unity’, a 182 meter tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man’ of India and has many attractive things to entice tourists. It is spread over an area of ​​375 acres. It has more than 1100 animals and birds and about 5 lakh plants.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/3jTzignlAs – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

The zoological park has two different bird sanctuaries

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the zoological park inside the jungle safari has two separate bird sanctuaries, one for domestic birds and the other for birds coming from abroad. It is the largest bird park in the world.

Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit! pic.twitter.com/17ZL3lON2d – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Tweet on fly high Indian aviary

Modi said in a tweet, “Fly high Indian aviary will be a great sight for those who experience the thrill of seeing different types of birds.” Kevadia is ready and look for this Avery, which is part of the jungle safari complex. It will be a great experience. “

Glad to see Kevadia emerge as a vibrant place for tourism. During my visit today, inaugurated the Aarogya Van, which contains exhibits relating to nature. Aarogya Van also showcases traditional forms of healing, be it Yoga and Ayurveda. pic.twitter.com/AqMyKUIk80 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Unity cruise service inaugurated

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Ekta Cruise service later on Friday. He rode it along with Governor Devvrat and Chief Minister Rupani and traveled to the Statue of Unity to observe the beautiful views. Cruise service also flagged off The PM also flagged off the Unity cruise service for the ‘Statue of Unity’ on this occasion.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on-board the ‘Ekta Cruise’ – Ferry boat service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/ZqzKJLmRKu – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Journey from Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity in the Narmada River by ferry boat

Through the Ekta Cruise Service, tourists can travel 6 kilometers from the Best Bharat Bhavan in the Narmada River to the ‘Statue of Unity’ via the Ferry Boat Service. Also, they will also be able to enjoy the beautiful view of ‘Statue of Unity’. In another tweet, Modi said that the spectacular view of ‘Statue of Unity’ from the boat is a big attraction here.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat are also present. pic.twitter.com/xPXDAvuLVM – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Boating service for tourists of ‘Statue of Unity’

This journey can be completed in 40 minutes, in which maximum 200 passengers can travel on one boat. The new Gora bridge has been specially built for ferry services. The objective of starting the boat service is to give the experience of boating services to the tourists visiting the ‘Statue of Unity’.

Sharing some glimpses from the Children Nutrition Park, which was inaugurated today in Kevadia. This Park seeks to harness technology in order to spread awareness on nutrition and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/xxwANqiwkl – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel will pay tribute on Saturday

Modi will also pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India on the second day of his two-day visit, visiting the ‘Statue of Unity’ on his birth anniversary. Earlier, when the Prime Minister reached Ahmedabad, besides Rupani and Acharya Devvrat, many leaders including state BJP President CR Patil welcomed him at the airport. It is expected that the Prime Minister will also meet his mother Hira Ba on this visit.