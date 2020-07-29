PM Modi did in Sanskrit Tweet- There is no virtue like nation defense, no fast, no sacrifice, Rafael is welcome

new Delhi: Rafale Aircraft from France has reached India today. There is excitement in the country. People are welcoming it. PM Narendra Modi has also tweeted about this. PM Modi tweeted in Sanskrit to welcome Rafael, which is being discussed. Also Read – Rafale Aircraft: Rafale aircraft landed on Indian soil in this style, VIDEO is exciting, see

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, writing that Rashtra Rakshaamam Punyaam, Rashtrarakshasam Vratam, Rashtrakarasamam Yagna, Drisho Naiv Cha Naiv Cha, Nabha Sprishnam Deeptam… Swagatam!

This Sanskrit tweet means in Hindi that there is no virtue like defense of the nation. There is no fast like defense of the nation. There is no yagna like protecting the nation. Rafael is welcome in the country.

Rashtrakarasamam virtue, Rashtrakarasamam vratam, Rashtra Rakshasaam Yagya, Sight nave f nave f. Nabah Parshwan Deepam…

Welcome! #RafaleInIndia – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted to welcome Rafael and wrote that this is a glorious moment for the country. He tweeted a video of Rafael's landing and wrote that birds have landed on the land of the country.

Let us know that now all Rafale Jets have reached Ambala Air Force Base. The time set before arriving at Ambala air base was delayed due to weather failure. All the planes were welcomed by Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Earlier, when Rafale planes entered the Indian airspace, the INS Kolkata Control Room welcomed them.

All Rafale aircraft had arrived around 2.15 am, but due to the delay in takeoff from UAE, Rafale planes were delayed in reaching Ambala. After reaching the Ambala Air Force Base, five Rafale aircraft circled the Ambala Air Base. The fleet of fighters flew from the Marignac airbase in the French port city of Bordu on Monday.

If sources are to be believed, on August 20, Rafale planes may be held in which Prime Minister PM Modi can participate. There is no clear information about this right now. Two Sukhoi aircraft of the Air Force have taken the five Rafale aircraft to Ambala Air Force Base. In view of the landing of Rafale aircraft, Section 144 has been imposed near Ambala Air Base. Today is a day of pride for the Indian Army.