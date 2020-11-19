PM Modi-Digital India has become the lifestyle of the people at the Bangalore Tech Summit-2020

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the “Digital India” program of the Central Government has become the lifestyle of the people, especially those who are poor, marginalized and who are in government. Inaugurating the three-day Technology Summit ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020’ through video conference, Modi said that his government’s model is “technology first” which has brought great changes in people’s lives and through it The dignity of the people has increased. Also Read – PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Technology Summit today, after 22 years the second Prime Minister will be participating in the program

Modi said, “Five years ago we started Digital India. I am happy to say that it is not seen as a normal government initiative. Digital India has become a lifestyle, especially for those who are poor and marginalized and who are in government. ” Also Read – Mahesh Thakur is playing the role of PM Narendra Modi in the web series, watch the special conversation

PM has a great vision of making India a 5-trillion dollar economy & a global economic powerhouse by 2025. Govt of Karnataka pledges since participation in Govt of India’s vision towards this: Karnataka CM at Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 Also Read – Gujarat Road Accident: 11 people killed, 16 injured in a fierce collision of two trucks, PM-CM expressed grief PM is participating via video-conferencing pic.twitter.com/T4gKbHuLxI – ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The Prime Minister said that due to Digital India, human-centric development is taking place in the country today. Its use on such a large scale has brought many changes in the lives of citizens and everyone is aware of the benefits it provides.

He said, “Human dignity has increased with the use of technology. Today, crores of farmers get financial help with just one click. When the lockdown in the country was at its peak, it was technology that ensured the poor of India.

He said that India has made its presence unique in this era of information. He said, “Today we also have a big market with the best minds. Our technology world also has the potential to be global. Now is the time to take India’s technology solutions to the world. “The Bangalore Tech Summit will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation Vice President Gai Parmelin and many other dignitaries.

Apart from these, the event will also include leading thinkers from India and around the world, industry frontline heroes, technical experts, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and important personalities in the education sector.

The three-day conference was organized by the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), the Vision Group on Information Technology of the Government of Karnataka, Biotechnology and Startup, Software Technology Park of India (STPI) and M.M. Active Science Tech is done in collaboration with Communications.

The main theme of the conference this year is ‘Next is Now’. Under this, the main challenges emerging in the world after the Kovid-19 epidemic and the impact of key technologies and innovative technologies in the field of ‘Information Technology and Electronics’ and Biotechnology will be discussed.