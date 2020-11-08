PM Modi enumerated the benefits of demonetisation, said – help in reducing black money

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday counted three major benefits of demonetisation on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi said that demonetisation is beneficial for the country and said that it helped a lot in reducing black money. Prime Minister Modi said, Demonetization has helped in reducing black money, increasing tax compliance, formalization and promoting transparency. These results have been very beneficial for national progress. Also Read – PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on winning US presidential election, says – both countries will work together

Prime Minister Modi also gave information about the benefits of demonetisation. According to which, due to demonetization, three lakh people who deposited more than one million cash were marked who did not file IT returns.

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation at 8 pm on November 8, 2016. During this, he had announced the closure of five hundred and one thousand rupee notes. Later, the government issued new notes of five hundred and two thousand.

(Input IANS)