PM Modi expressed grief over Keshubhai’s death, said- My mentor is gone, he was an excellent leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep condolences on the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Keshubhai Patel. Describing Keshubhai as his mentor, he said that his life was dedicated to the development of the state and the empowerment of every Gujarati. Modi tweeted successively, saying, "We are no longer the beloved and respected Keshubhai … I am very distressed and sad." He was an outstanding leader who took care of every section of the society. His life was dedicated to the development of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati. "

He had a phone conversation with Keshubhai's son Bharata and expressed his condolences. He said that Keshubhai guided and prepared many young activists like him. Modi said, "Everyone loved him because of his amiable behavior. His death is an irreparable loss. We are all mourning today. My condolences to his family and his loved ones. "

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/p9HF3D5b7y – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

The Prime Minister said that Keshubhai traveled all over Gujarat to strengthen BJP and Jana Sangh and he strongly opposed the Emergency. He said, “The farmers’ issues were very close to their heart. As Chief Minister or as MP or MLA, he ensured many measures in the interest of farmers. “

Keshubhai Patel died in Gujarat today. He was ill for a long time. Patel was 92 years old. He was the chief minister of the state between 1995 and then from 1998 to 2001. After him, Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of the state. Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. After leaving the BJP in 2012, he formed the ‘Gujarat Parivartan Party’, which performed extremely poorly in the state assembly elections in 2012. After this, in 2014, he merged his party with BJP.

Born in 1928 in Visavadar city of Junagadh district, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He started his political career as a Jan Sangh worker.