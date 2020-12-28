PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says- ‘There will be a big change in the economy related to agriculture’, know its specialty

What Is Kisan Rail: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) today flagged off the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ running from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. It is known that fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, which are perishable things in the Kisan Rail, are reaching from one place to another with complete security. Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) said that Kisan Rail Seva is also a big step towards increasing the income of farmers of the country. This will bring a big change in the economy related to agriculture. This will also increase the strength of the country’s cold supply chain. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: The next meeting of the government and farmers will be held on December 30, the Agriculture Secretary sent the proposal

Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc. can be safely transported from one place to another in time: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/H3g0nQNFUn

– ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) said that the farming of every region of the country, farmers are being connected by Kisan Rail. Even in the last 4 months, this network of Kisan Rail has reached the figure of 100 in the midst of the challenge of Corona. He said that more than 80 percent of the small and marginal farmers of the country have got great power through Kisan Rail. There is no minimum amount fixed for farmers. A farmer can also send a parcel of 50-100 kg.

I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite COVID-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/gsxfaJKx9I pic.twitter.com/cigByGrZmL

– ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said that our government is investing crores on modern systems of storage, modernization of supply chain. Along with this, new initiatives like Kisan Rail are also being done. He said that our intention to give big market to small farmers at a low cost is also clear and policy is also clear. We had made this important announcement in the budget itself – first Kisan Rail and second agricultural flight.

The Prime Minister said that as far as the fare is concerned, the freight on this route is Rs 1,700 less than the truck. The government is also giving 50 percent discount on Kisan Rail. Farmers are also benefiting from this. The PM said, “With the availability of facilities like Kisan Rail, the incentive will be increased to produce cash crops, higher prices, more nutritious crops. Earlier, the small farmer could not connect all these because he had problems in getting cold storage and big markets.

The PM said, ‘Today the farmers of West Bengal are also associated with this facility. There are plenty of vegetables like potato, jackfruit, brinjal, cabbage. In addition, pineapple, litchi, pomegranate, banana are also grown by the farmers there. There is also no shortage of fish. The problem has been to make them reach the market across the country. The farmers of West Bengal have got a big option through Kisan Rail.