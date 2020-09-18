PM Modi gave a big gift to Rail Mahasetu to Bihar, said – what if CM like Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Prior to the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many big schemes through video conferencing in Bihar. Today, PM Modi has given a big gift to Bihar by inaugurating Koshi Rail Mega Bridge. With this, the 86-year-old dream of Kosi and the people of Mithilanchal came true. The distance between Kosi and Mithilanchal has been reduced due to the construction of this rail bridge over the Kosi river. Also Read – Farmers Bill: PM Modi’s sarcasm on opposition- Farmer is watching everything, who are these middlemen …

Apart from the inauguration of Kosi Rail Mahasetu, PM Modi also inaugurated 12 other railway related projects in Bihar. After this, PM Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that if there is a will, determination and a partner like Nitish, then nothing is impossible. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission decides, candidates will spend the same, know ..

These projects, worth almost Rs 3000 Crores, will not only strengthen Bihar’s rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India’s rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone: PM Modi at the inauguration of various railway projects in Bihar, via video-conferencing pic.twitter.com/j0r2iwEOzp Also Read – Kisan Bill 2020: Agriculture related bill passed in Lok Sabha, know why there is so much opposition to the bill? – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

PM Modi said that today a new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar. Congratulations to all for the project of three thousand crores. Eight and a half decades ago, the earthquake disaster isolated Kosi and Mithila and today the two areas have been connected in the disaster period of Corona. Now people of Bihar will not have to travel 300 km, the journey for eight hours will be reduced to half an hour.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that I was the Railway Minister in the work of Atal ji. At the same time, the foundation stone of Kosi Mahasetu was taken. Atal ji laid the foundation of this Mahasetu, it was his dream that has come true today. On the same day, he also announced to keep Maithili in the eighth schedule of the constitution. Nitish Kumar told that Atal ji had also laid the foundation of the project to connect Sugauli and Hajipur.