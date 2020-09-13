PM Modi gave more than 900 crore rupees to Bihar, said – fulfill the dreams of CM Nitish Raghuvansh Babu

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the country through video conferencing three petroleum sector fairies prepared in Bihar at a cost of more than nine thousand crores. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present in the virtual rally on this occasion. The 193-km Durgapur-Banka pipeline section constructed by the public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline expansion project. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone on February 17, 2019. Also Read – Raghavvansh Prasad had written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar, these demands, PM Modi said – will fulfill his demands

After the launch of the projects, PM Modi started his address by remembering the veteran leader of Bihar and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad. PM Modi condoled the death of Raghuvansh Prasad and said that his death has created a void in the country’s politics. Also Read – PM Modi will dedicate three petroleum projects to the nation today, employment opportunities will increase in these states

At the beginning of the program, I have to share a sad news with you. The veteran leader of Bihar, Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, has not been with us. I bow to them. The departure of Raghuvansh Babu has created a void in the politics of Bihar and the country: PM

He said that the list of works that he sent in the last letter to Raghuvansh Ji has given to the Bihar government, we will all complete it together. For this, he also appealed to CM Nitish Kumar to try to complete the work suggested by him.

I would urge Nitish ji that you and we should try our best to fulfill the spirit that Raghuvansh Prasad has expressed in his last letter: PM

PM Modi said that a few years ago when the special package for Bihar was announced, a lot of focus was on the infrastructure of the state. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to launch the Durgapur-Banka section of an important gas pipeline project related to it.

PM Modi said that now Bihar and the country have changed. He said that now Bihar has passed from the era when one generation used to watch the work started and the other generation was completing it.

He said that now we have to strengthen this identity of new India, new Bihar, this work culture.

The PM said that in any state of eastern India, including Bihar, neither lack of power nor natural resources, but despite this Bihar has always been behind on the path of development. There were many reasons behind this, economic and political.

He said that gas-based industry and petro-connectivity, they are very technically sound, but they have a direct impact on people’s lives, on the standard of living. Gas-based industry and petro-connectivity also create millions of new employment opportunities.

PM Modi emphasized that today when the CNG and PNG are rapidly reaching other states of the country, then the people of Bihar should also get the benefit from it and all the facilities should be easily accessible.