PM Modi gifted Rs 5,555 crore drinking water project to Vindhya region, said – diseases are getting less due to pure water

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 23 rural pipe drinking water projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhya region under Water Life Mission, Uttar Pradesh, through video conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the life of mothers and sisters is getting easier due to water reaching from house to house pipes under the Water Life Mission. A major benefit of this has also been to the health of poor families. It is also reducing many diseases caused by dirty water. Also Read – PM Modi said at G20 summit- Due to efforts of big economies, we will be able to overcome the epidemic

Giving projects worth five and a half thousand crores on Sunday in Mizarpur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Vindhyachal region, Prime Minister Modi said that the campaign to deliver water to every house has been done for more than a year now. Also Read – PM Modi said in G-20 meeting- After World War II, the biggest challenge facing the world is epidemic.

The plan will cost a total of Rs 5,555.38 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the Gram Panchayat Karmon of Chatra, the development block of the Sonbhadra district, the main event venue. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the government is going to start nine projects in Mirzapur and 14 in Sonbhadra, which will provide more than 41 lakh villagers every house.

In 70 yrs drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today taking here to take forward such projects in over 3000 villages of the region: UP CM at foundation stone laying event for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

According to officials of the Ministry of Water Power, water supply will be started in the villages within the next two years after completing the scheme. Prime Minister Modi said that Vindhyachal region has been a victim of neglect till decades after independence. This entire area became an area of ​​scarcity even after resources. Despite having so many rivers, this area remains identified as the most thirsty, drought affected region.

Prime Minister Modi said that when the big problem of life starts to be solved, then different faith begins to be seen. I was able to see this faith, enthusiasm in you. How much sensitivity you have towards water is also visible. The government is understanding your problems and resolving them.