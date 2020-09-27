PM Modi has adopted the villages of Banaras, foreign tourists will be taken there, this is CM Yogi’s plan

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is working on a major plan to develop rural tourism after the end of the epidemic phase in Varanasi. According to official sources, foreign tourists coming to Varanasi will be taken along with a guide to visit the villages of Varanasi district. Especially in the villages that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted and developed in his parliamentary constituency. Also Read – How can today’s youth become Bhagat Singh? PM Modi answered the question

Regional Tourism Officer Record Srivastava said, “Tourists will be given the option of reaching these pre-determined rural sites on the banks of the Ganges by boats.” He added, “There are many sites in rural areas, which have the potential to attract domestic and foreign tourists. The atmosphere of these places is lush and delightful. As part of the plan, facilities for tourists have been developed at these places. Potable water facilities and furnished ghats have been developed at the Mark Dey Mahadev and the Shultankeshwar temple. ” Also Read – Gang rape with women in a moving bus? Such incident happened for the third time in a month

He told that once the epidemic is over, both domestic and foreign tourists will start coming to Varanasi. He said, “So we are working on a plan to promote rural tourism, which will help foreigners learn about life in rural Varanasi and they can also enjoy a boat ride in a picturesque environment.” Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in the Mann Ki Baat program- ‘Pandemic also worked to bring people closer’

There is a plan to market these villages among domestic tourists as well. He said, “Tourist guides will be included in the whole scheme, as they will tell the tourists about the destination and pleasant environment. Tourists will be taken to Kathy to see the lifestyle of the village or can be taken for a walk in the village Jayapur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lap or they can be taken to Kakrahiya to experience rural life.

He said, “Till now, domestic tourists often visit these villages of Kashi, most of the tourists come from the places adjacent to Varanasi. Now, we will market these villages among domestic tourists. Rural tourism will also boost the economy of the village. We are also planning to involve the sailors in our efforts. ” Along with this, sailors will be trained to raise awareness about rural tourism and encourage tourists to take boat rides.