PM Modi has donated over Rs 103 crore so far: Sources

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the total amount of donations given by various means to more than Rs 103 crore for the purpose of public welfare. Sources have given this information on Thursday. According to sources, PM Modi has donated his savings from the education of the girl child to works like cleaning Ganga. Also, money received from the auction of gifts received by the Prime Minister has also been donated for public interest.

The total amount of donations given by Modi for public welfare has now crossed Rs 103 crore. Recently, Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh to the Prime Minister's Emergency Situation Civil Assistance and Relief Fund (PM Cares) set up in the wake of Kovid-19.

According to the account details made public on Wednesday, within just five years of establishment in March, Rs 3,076.62 crore was deposited in this fund.

Underlining the donations made by Modi for public interest, sources said that in 2019, the Prime Minister had donated 21 lakh rupees out of his personal savings in the fund created for the welfare of the sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela.

Sources said that after receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea in 2019, the Prime Minister had announced a donation of Rs 1.30 crore in the award to the Namami Gange project.

Three crore and forty lakh rupees were received from the recent auction of souvenirs received by the Prime Minister, which were donated to the Namami Gange project.

After leaving the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2014, Modi donated 21 lakh rupees out of his personal savings for the marriage of the daughter of an employee working in the Gujarat government.

Modi donated 89.96 crore rupees from the auction of gifts received as Chief Minister to the ‘Kanya Kelavani Kosh’, a scheme launched for the education of girls.

Sources said that the Prime Minister had started the auction of gifts in 2015, from which an amount of Rs 8.35 crores was donated to the Namami Gange project.