PM Modi holds detailed discussions on bilateral members of the family between Chancellor Merkel, commits to strategic partnership

Rome: Top Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 2 leaders held detailed talks on robust bilateral ties and dedicated to handle a detailed strategic partnership. This assembly happened at the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Rome, Italy.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy %.twitter.com/L23QetUvNd – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Modi was once accompanied by means of Exterior Affairs Minister S.Okay. Jaishankar, International Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and different officers additionally attended the assembly with Merkel.

Italy: Top Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome. %.twitter.com/RoMV0152ui – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) October 31, 2021

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs tweeted, “Top Minister Modi and Chancellor Merkel met at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. Indo-German members of the family had been mentioned intimately. The robust friendship between the 2 international locations will additional make stronger the great works for our planet.

In any other tweet, the ministry mentioned, “As soon as once more we reiterate our dedication to handle shut partnership with Germany.

At the sidelines of the G20 summit, Top Minister Modi in conjunction with US President Joe Biden, UK Top Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Top Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Top Minister Lee Sen Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Talked to many global leaders.