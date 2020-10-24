Entertainment

PM Modi inaugurated 3 projects in Gujarat, said- ‘work is also being done to make Annadata an energy donor’

October 24, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated three major projects in Gujarat through video conferencing. The Prime Minister inaugurated the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat and inaugurated a mobile application for Pediatric Heart Hospital and Tele-Cardiology with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. He also launched a ropeway project in Girnar. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Update: The Finance Ministry has issued this guideline regarding interest waiver on loans during loan moratorium

Under the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’, farmers will be able to get electricity from 5 am to 9 pm. The Gujarat government has allocated a budget of Rs 3500 crore to set up transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the plan for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phased manner by 2022-23.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ will not only bring a new dawn in the lives of farmers, but will also bring happiness and prosperity for them. The PM said that to double the income of farmers, we must make efforts to reduce their costs. The Prime Minister said that work is also being done to make Annadata an energy donor in the country today. Under Kusum Yojana, every institute like farmers, FPOs, co-operatives, panchayats is being assisted to set up solar plants on barren land.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Pediatric Heart Hospital associated with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center. Also started a mobile application for tele-cardiology at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is being expanded at a cost of Rs 470 crore. After the completion of the expansion project, the number of beds here will increase from 450 to 1251. The institute will also become the largest single super specialty cardiac educational institute in the country and one of the largest single super specialty cardiac hospitals in the world.

Ropeway in Girnar was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. With this, Gujarat will once again emerge on the global tourism map. Initially it will have 25-30 cabins with a capacity to carry eight people. This ropeway will cover 2.3 kilometers in just 7.5 minutes. Tourists will be able to see the natural beauty around the Girnar mountain while traveling on this ropeway.

(Input: IANS)

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

