PM Modi inaugurates 30 development projects worth more than Rs 600 crore in Varanasi, will increase employment opportunities

November 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 30 development projects worth more than Rs 600 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. Among the projects he inaugurated were Sarnath Light and Sound Show, Upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, Sewerage related works, management of infrastructure facilities for protection and protection of cows, multipurpose seed store house, 100 MT of agricultural produce capacity The godown, IPDS Phase-2, Sampurnanand Stadium has a house for players, smart lighting works in Varanasi city, 105 Anganwadi centers and 102 Gau shelter centers. Also Read – PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for the video conferencing of 37 projects in his constituency Varanasi today

During this event organized through video conference, the Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in this program from Lucknow. Also Read – PM Modi will give 614 crore projects to Varanasi, CM Yogi will also be present

The Prime Minister during this period included redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and windows Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of some wards of Kashi, redevelopment of park at Baniya Bagh along with parking facility, upgrade of multi-purpose hall at Girija Devi Sanskrit Shankul roads Also laid the foundation stone for repair and development of tourism sites.

