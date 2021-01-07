PM Modi inaugurates 306 km New Rewari-Madar Section of WDFC, says- Good start in new year

PM Modi, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Rewari-Madar section, indian railway: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 306 km long New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation on Thursday. Also flagged off the world’s first double stack long hall container train operations (1.5 km long container train). When the start of the country is good in the new year. So the time to come is also going to be fantastic and lively. Also Read – Budget 2021: On Friday, PM Modi will hold talks with leading economists and experts in various fields, budget will be discussed

On this occasion, the PM said, when the country's debut is good in the new year. So the time to come is also going to be fantastic and lively. Modi said, Eastern and Western dedicated goods corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India. This will help in the development of new development centers in different parts of the country.

The PM said, today has brought new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, traders of NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan. Dedicated Freight Corridors, whether Eastern or Western, are not just modern routes for goods trains. These are the corridors of rapid development of the country.

With the introduction of 1.5 km long freight trains from New Attlee to New Kishangarh, today India is registering its presence in a few countries.

PM Modi said, Made in India and COVID19 vaccine made in the country has created a new faith in the people of India.

PM Modi said, Japan and its people have stood like trustworthy friends with us during India’s development journey. Japan also provided us with financial and technical assistance in the construction of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. I thank Japan and its people.

PM Modi said, today the infrastructure work in India is going on simultaneously on 2 tracks. One track is advancing the development of the individual and on the other track the growth engine of the country is getting new energy.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the occasion.

Railway Minister Goyal said that with the commencement of the New Rewari-New Madar section constructed at a cost of about Rs 5,800 crore, the famous automobile industry of Haryana, and the mineral industries of Rajasthan should have a large national market as well as an international market. Will go.

The Railway Minister said, “This corridor is a thread passing through these states which will bind them together and contribute to the proper economic and social development of these regions and will give a new impetus to the Indian economy.” He said that Madar will be linked with Palanpur in Gujarat in the next 100 days. With this, Kandla, Pipavav and Mundra ports of Gujarat will also be connected to the network of dedicated freight corridors.

The Railway Minister said, “All areas will benefit from the speed of rail, whether it is mineral or food grains, produce or produce. This corridor will have an important contribution in bringing the product to the consumer and port, the mineral to the industry, the fertilizers to the farm. It will not be a corridor but will be the door to development. ” The New Rewari-New Madar section is part of both Haryana and Rajasthan.

– Nine stations have been constructed on this route including three junctions like New Rewari, New Attlee and New Fulera.

– Stations include New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakool and New Kishangarh.

– The opening of this new freight corridor benefits various industrial units in Rewari-Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh in Rajasthan and Haryana.

– CONCOR’s container depot at Kathuwas will also be better utilized. With the commencement of this rail section, the western and eastern freight corridors of the country will be connected to each other.

– The Prime Minister has earlier dedicated the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Bhaupur and New Khurja to the nation.