PM Modi inaugurates Rani Kamalapati Railway Station with airport-like amenities in Bhopal

PM Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Information: PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated Rani Kamlapati Railway Station with redeveloped global elegance fashionable amenities in Bhopal on Monday. Allow us to let you know that the identify of this railway station was once previous Habibganj, which has been modified to Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. This redeveloped railway station with fashionable amenities like PM Modi airport has been inaugurated these days on 15 November.Additionally Learn – Viral Video: If the buffalo didn’t give milk, the farmer reached the police station, the police additionally were given the ‘remedy’ executed

At the instance of inaugurating ‘Rani Kamalapati Railway Station’ in Bhopal, High Minister Narendra Modi stated, “How fashionable, how vibrant is the way forward for Indian Railways, its mirrored image will likely be visual to whoever involves this grand railway station of Bhopal.” Additionally Learn – Railway Information: For per week from these days, those products and services together with railway passenger reservation will stay closed for six hours at night time

No longer simplest has this ancient railway station been redeveloped however with the linking of the identify of Rani Kamlapati of Ginnorgarh to this station,its significance has additionally higher.Railway’s delight is now related to delight of Gondwana: PM inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal %.twitter.com/TF0yv2pnL9 – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Additionally Learn – Railway Information: Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed as “Rani Kamalapati”

PM Modi stated that this railway station of Bhopal has now not simplest been rejuvenated, however with the identify of Rani Kamalapati ji being added to it, its significance has higher much more.

High Minister Modi stated, if you wish to see how India is converting, how goals can come true, then these days Indian Railways could also be turning into a excellent instance of this. Until 6-7 years in the past, whoever needed to face the Indian Railways, he was once observed cursing the Indian Railways.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, thanks to the High Minister, the reward of a global elegance railway station, which is a novel station of its type

In this instance, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, thanks to High Minister Narendra Modi. The reward of global elegance railway station, which is a novel station of its type, you could have given this station to Madhya Pradesh these days and named it after the queen Kamalapati of Bhopal. Hearty congratulations to you for this.

PM devoted a number of initiatives

The High Minister devoted many projects of Railways in Madhya Pradesh to the country. Those come with gauge conversion and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj large line phase, 3rd railway line in Bhopal-Barkheda phase, rail line conversion and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri extensive line phase and electrified Guna-Gwalior phase. High Minister Modi additionally flagged off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

Redeveloped railway station named in honor of Queen Kamalapati of Gond kingdom

The primary global elegance railway station in redeveloped Madhya Pradesh has been named as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in honor of the courageous and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom. The station, redeveloped below Public Non-public Partnership (PPP), has been designed as an eco-friendly construction with fashionable global elegance amenities and in addition preserving in thoughts the convenience of motion for the differently-abled. The station has additionally been evolved as an built-in hub for more than a few modes of shipping.