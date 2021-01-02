PM Modi inaugurates the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, said- till 2014 there were 13 IIMs in India, today there are 20

PM Narendra Modi, IIM-Sambalpur News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management IIM-Sambalpur in Sambalpur, Odisha, through video conferencing on Saturday. Also Read – PM Modi said- I believe that everyone’s dream of their home will definitely be fulfilled, Read 21 important things in Bidu

On this occasion, PM Modi said, till 2014 there were 13 IIMs in India. Today there are 20 IIMs. Such a large talent pool can help strengthen the ‘self-reliance’ campaign. Also Read – Year Ender: BJP’s new base in 2020, but farmers’ movement raises challenges

Till 2014, there were 13 IIMs in India. Today, there are 20 IIMs. Such a large talent pool can help strengthen the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/p4HCjW90TW pic.twitter.com/1dhny2D2Mr Also Read – Night Curfew: New Year Party enjoyed gritty in this state, Night curfew will be applicable throughout the night – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur, Odisha, at around 11 am on Saturday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also participated in this program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, Odisha, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/zAf2MVDy7y – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, today, along with the foundation stone of IIM Campus, a new stone has been laid to strengthen the youth power of Odisha. This permanent campus of IIM, along with the identity of Odisha’s great culture and resources, will give Odisha a new identity in the world of management. The PM said, today the possibilities for startups are increasing in unprecedented reforms which are being done from agriculture to the space sector.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Today’s startups are tomorrow’s multinationals. Most startups are coming to Tier II and Tier-III cities of the country. From the agricultural sector to the space sector, the scope of startups is increasing.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, “There is a rapid change in education in Odisha. I am happy that our state continues to dominate the field of education and has emerged as the education hub of Eastern India. ”

Let us know that in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, it was said that Modi will lay the foundation stone of IIM campus on January 2 at 11 am through video conference.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were also present at the function. Apart from these, Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present in the event.

More than 5000 visitors, including officials, industry leaders, academics, students, alumni and teachers of IIM Sambalpur, joined the digital medium in this ceremony.