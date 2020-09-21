‘PM Modi is describing the agricultural bill as historic, it is really so why farmers are not happy’

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Executive Chairman and Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao has retaliated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the Prime Minister termed the passage of agricultural bills in Parliament a ‘historic moment’ for the agriculture sector. . Rama Rao made clear reference to Modi’s remarks in this context, “If the agricultural bill is truly a historic moment, then why are no farmers celebrating and NDA allies resign?” Also Read – 6 crops support price hiked, efforts to pacify farmers angry with agricultural bill

After the passage of two agricultural bills by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the Prime Minister called it a historic moment. Modi tweeted, "Today is a big day in India's agricultural history. I congratulate my hard working givers on the passage of important Bills in Parliament. This will not only bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, but it will empower crores of farmers. "

Rama Rao rejected Modi's claim by tweeting on Monday. He said that when the Telangana Legislature passed the Farmers' Revenue Bill last week, there was widespread enthusiasm and joy among the farming community across the state.

TRS opposed the agricultural bills in the parliament and said that they will do a lot of injustice to the agricultural sector in the country. Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao had said that the Bills would benefit the corporate and adversely affect the farmers.