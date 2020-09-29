PM Modi lashed out at the opposition opposing the agricultural law, said on burning the tractor- the farmer worships him only …

All-round opposition from farmers and opposition parties continues on the legislation passed by Parliament (Farms Bill 2020). On Monday, at the India Gate, considered the most sensitive area of ​​the country’s capital, some people protested by handing the tractor on fire. Prime Minister Modi expressed his displeasure on this. PM Modi has targeted the opposition and accused the farmers of humiliating the incident. Prime Minister Modi said, ‘These people want that the farmers of the country cannot sell their produce in the open market. These people are now insulting the farmers by setting fire to the goods and equipment that the farmer worships. ‘ Also Read – PM Modi to inaugurate six big projects in Uttarakhand today

Today these people are misleading farmers over MSP. There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. His one more medium to earn black income is finished: PM Modi https://t.co/bGQXerSvBX Also Read – 27 years ago there was no ropeway in Solang Valley, then PM Modi did paragliding there … – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020 Also Read – Protest Against Farmers Act Live Updates: Demonstration against agricultural laws in many parts of the country, CM Amarinder Singh from Punjab sitting on dharna

Inaugurating the development projects in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, “Major reforms have been made in the just-concluded Parliament session related to the farmers, workers and health of the country. With these reforms, the country’s labor will be empowered, youth will be empowered, women will be empowered, farmers will be empowered. But today the country is seeing how some people are protesting only for protest.

He said that a few days ago now the country has freed its farmers from many shackles. Now the farmer of the country can sell his produce to anyone, anywhere. But today when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, these people have come down on protest. These people want that the vehicles of farmers continue to be confiscated, middlemen continue to earn profits from them. PM Modi said that for years these people kept saying that they would implement MSP, but did not. Our own government did the work of implementing the MSP as per the wish of the Swaminathan Commission.

Prime Minister Modi said that in this period, the country has seen how the Digital India campaign, Jan Dhan bank accounts have helped the people. When our government started this work, these people were opposing them. When the bank account of the poor of the country is opened, they should also do digital transactions, these people have always opposed it.

He said that this was the time 4 years ago, when the country’s jambans carried out surgical strikes and destroyed the bases of terror. But these people were asking for evidence of surgical strike from their jambajas. By opposing the surgical strike also, these people have cleared their intention in front of the country. The Air Force kept saying that we need modern fighter aircraft, but these people kept listening to them. If our government directly signed the Rafale fighter aircraft with the French government, then they had a problem.

#WATCH: A tractor was set ablaze by unidentified persons near India Gate, today. DCP New Delhi says, “Around 15-20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway” pic.twitter.com/IKlOxq4mbj – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Explain that farmers are demonstrating in many parts of the country, including Punjab, regarding the Agricultural Laws. Opposition parties, including the Congress, are criticizing the government, terming the agricultural law as ‘anti-farmer’. On Monday, activists of Punjab Youth Congress protested by burning a tractor.