PM Modi launches ‘AADHAR-like’ property card under ownership scheme, millions of villagers will benefit

Svamitva Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Sunday launched the ‘SVAMITVA Scheme’. Under this scheme, owners will be made physically available to Property Card Yojana linked to the record of ownership of their property. The event was organized through video conferencing. Inaugurating the scheme, PM Modi said that today one lakh people who have got the ownership letter of their houses. I congratulate those who have downloaded their ownership card. Also Read – Payal Ghosh sent voice to PM Modi again, tweeting- ‘This mafia gang will kill me’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the physical distribution of property cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme, through video conferencing.

He said that today you have a right, a legal document that your house is yours, it will be yours. This scheme is going to bring historical changes in the villages of our country. He said that today, thousands of families of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been handed over the legal papers of their homes. The PM said that in the next three-four years, an attempt will be made to give such a property card to every household in every village of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that I am very happy that such a huge work is being done today, on the day when it is the birth anniversary of two great sons of India. One Bharat Ratna Lokanayak Jayaprakash Narayan, and the other Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh. The birthday of these two great men does not just fall on a date, but their struggles and ideals have remained the same. He said that raising the voice of the village and the poor has been a common resolve of JP and Nanaji’s life.

The Prime Minister said that When property is recorded, new avenues of investment are opened. Due to the record of the property, loans are easily available from the bank, employment-self-employment routes are made. He said that the property card will clear the way for the villagers to buy and sell property without any dispute. After getting the card, the people of the village will also be free from the worry of possession. After this, you can easily loan from the bank.