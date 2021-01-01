PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects of light houses in 6 states under GHTC-India

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for light house projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge India (GHTC-India) in six states today through video conferencing on the first day of the new year. Also Read – Pakistani ring clad bird seen in Nana Ran area of ​​Kutch, caught in camera

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh take part in foundation stone laying ceremony of Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India.

PM Modi also announced the winners under the Affordable and Tikau Residential Catalyst (ASHA-India) at a function organized through video conference. He also presented annual awards for excellence in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

So far, more than 17 lakh families have been provided housing in the urban area of ​​Uttar Pradesh under this scheme of housing, out of which 6,15,000 houses have been completed and made available to all poor families: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Apart from Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Governor and Chief Ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister launched a course on innovative construction technology called “Navaritih” and also released a collection of 54 innovative residential construction technologies.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the projects related to light houses for the first time in the country demonstrate the best of such new age alternative global technology, materials and processes in construction sector.

They are being constructed under GHTC-India. These lightweight houses are being constructed in Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow. One thousand such houses are to be constructed everywhere. This construction work is likely to be completed within a year.