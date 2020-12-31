PM Modi LIVE In Rajkot: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rajkot AIIMS, praises Corona Warriors

PM Modi LIVE In Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot, Gujarat through video conferencing. Addressing the program, PM Modi expressed confidence that soon the corona vaccine will be approved in India and a major vaccination campaign will be carried out. Along with this, PM Modi said that this last day of the year is to remember India’s millions of doctors, health warriors, sanitation workers, working in drug stores, and other front line corona warriors. Today I salute the colleagues who have given their lives on the duty path. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of AIIMS-Rajkot through VC today at 11:00 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that another step has been taken to strengthen the infrastructure in the country. Farewell to 2020 with a new National Health Facility clarifies upcoming priorities.

Regarding the corona vaccine, PM Modi said that the new year 2021 is coming with the hope of treatment, every necessary preparation is going on in India. Efforts are on for the vaccine to reach every category, the preparations are on in full swing to run the world's largest vaccination campaign. Gujarat is also in a good position to deal with corona and the preparation of vaccine.