PM Modi made a big statement about Corona Vaccine – Now just a few weeks wait …

Corona Vaccine PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement in the all-party meeting held on Friday about the Corona vaccine. PM Modi told in the meeting that India can get the vaccine in the next few weeks, the scientists of the country have come close to a big success and if all goes well then the long wait for the Corona vaccine will be over soon .. In his address, PM Modi spoke openly on the price of the vaccine, its distribution and coordination with the states. Leaders of more than a dozen political parties attended the all-party meeting. Also read – Rahul said before the all-party meeting- PM will tell how long every Indian will get free vaccine

PM Modi said that India has come very close to making the vaccine and the scientists of the country are very keen about it. The country can get the vaccine only in the next few weeks. The PM said that trials are going on on a total of eight vaccines in the country, because 3 vaccines are being made in India, while many of the world’s vaccines are to be produced in India, India has made a special software about it. In which common people will be available stock and all information related to the corona vaccine. Also Read – PM Modi to address IIT-2020 Global Summit today

PM Modi said that a National Expert Group has been formed for this and in this group there are people from the Center, people from state governments and experts. This group will decide collectively on the distribution of the Corona vaccine. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Preparations begin on Corona Vaccine in Bihar, first they will be vaccinated

The corona vaccine will first be given to the elderly, corona warriors, and more sick people. A policy will be made for distribution, under which there will be different stages. Center and states will decide jointly on what the vaccine will cost. The decision on the price will be made in view of the people and the state will participate in it.

Central and state teams will work together to distribute the vaccine. India has the best capacity to distribute the vaccine in the world. Cold chains have to be strengthened to deliver vaccines to every corner of the country. The Center and the state are working on it together.