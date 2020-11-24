PM Modi Meetings with CMs: Kejriwal speaks to PM- Corona in Delhi worsens, 1000 ICUs reserved in central hospitals

PM Modi Meetings with CMs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a review meeting with Chief Ministers of 8 states regarding the Corona epidemic. In this meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state is in the grip of the third wave of Kovid. There has been a steady increase in cases in the state since November 10. In such a situation, there may be a need to increase health facilities further. He also demanded the Central Government to provide 1000 ICU beds in the hospitals of the Center. Kejriwal said that weather and pollution have been responsible as a big factor in the growing case of Corona in Delhi. He demanded the central government to take concrete steps and policy to tackle pollution. Also Read – PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’

The meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhaghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Cabinet Secretary and Health Secretary were also present in the meeting with PM Modi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a task force has been set up regarding the Kovid vaccine. His government is constantly in touch with Adar Poonawala. The state government is preparing for the storage and distribution of the Kovid vaccine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Kejriwal told PM Modi that in the third wave, there were 8,600 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi on November 10 and since then there has been a sharp reduction in both the number of infection cases and the rate of infection. Is coming

The Chief Minister hoped that this trend will continue in the national capital. “The Chief Minister said that there are several reasons for the third wave of corona virus infection to be more serious.” One of the important reasons is pollution. With this, he referred to the recent bio-decomposer technology and requested the Prime Minister to intervene to get rid of the pollution caused by burning of straw in neighboring states. “

Sources said that in a meeting with the Prime Minister, Kejriwal requested that as long as the third wave of infection continues to wreak havoc in the city, an additional one thousand ICU beds should be reserved for corona virus patients in Delhi-run central government-run hospitals. . On Tuesday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of those states to review the latest status of Kovid-19, where there has been a spurt in the recent cases of infection.