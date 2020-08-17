PM Modi mentioned ‘Project Dolphin’ from the ramparts of Red Fort, know when the project will start

new Delhi: The ambitious project of conservation of dolphins found in the Ganges river announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin in 15 days. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said this on Monday. Announcing the ‘Project Dolphin’ on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that this would promote biodiversity and generate employment opportunities. Also Read – PM Modi and other leaders remembered this way on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Javadekar tweeted, "As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on 74th Independence Day, Project Dolphin will be launched in 15 days for the protection and protection of dolphins in the country's rivers and oceans". His government wanted to promote Project Dolphin.

PM Modi had said, "We will focus on both types of dolphins living in rivers and oceans." This will boost biodiversity and generate employment opportunities. It will also be a center of attraction for tourism. So we are going to move in this direction. "

The dolphin found in the Ganges river was declared a national aquatic species in 2010. The dolphin found in the Ganges river is a freshwater species found mainly in the Ganges and Brahmaputra and its tributaries. This dolphin is found in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. According to official figures, there are about 3700 Ganges river dolphins in India’s rivers.