PM Modi mourns the death of Kesavanand Bharti, says – you will continue to inspire generations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of Sant Kesavanand Bharti and said that he will continue to inspire generations to come. On the petition of Bharti, the Supreme Court, while giving its historic verdict, gave the principle of basic structure of the Constitution.

He tweeted, "We will always remember Pujya Kesavanand Bharati ji for his community service and his efforts to empower the exploited. He had a deep attachment to our great Constitution and the rich culture of India. He will continue to inspire generations. om Shanti."

Sant Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagavaru, a resident of Kerala, died today at Kasargod at the age of 79 due to age related ailments at the Idanir Math.

It is noteworthy that four decades ago, Bharti challenged the Kerala Land Reform Act, on which the Supreme Court, while hearing, gave the principle of basic structure of the constitution and this decision was given by the largest bench of the apex court, consisting of 13 judges. Were.

Naidu mourns the death of Saint Keshavanand Bharti of Idanir Math

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday mourned the death of Saint Kesavananda Bharati of Idanir Math and described him as a rare combination of philosopher, classical singer and cultural icon. Naidu said that the saint is known for his role in the Supreme Court’s decision, which provides that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed.

Vice President’s Secretariat quoted Naidu as saying that his patronage was crucial in reviving the traditional theater genre Yakshagana in Karnataka. The Vice President said, “We have lost a distinguished spiritual leader by his death. His life will guide future generations. om Shanti.”