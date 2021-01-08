PM Modi mourns the death of Professor Chitra Ghosh, niece of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, shares photo and remembers

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of Chitra Ghosh, the niece of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and appreciated his contribution to academic and community service. Also Read – Budget 2021: PM will meet with leading economists today to discuss general budget, opinion will take measures to boost economy

PM Modi tweeted, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made significant contribution in the field of educational and community service. Those moments of meeting him were remembered when we discussed confidential documents related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and many other issues. Saddened by his demise My condolences to the family."

Chitra Ghosh died in Kolkata on Thursday. She was the younger daughter of Sharat Chandra Bose and was Professor of the Department of Political Science at Lady Brabourne College, Kolkata.