PM Modi News Live Update: PM Modi transfers 18 thousand corod rupees to 9 crore farmers accounts

PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today transferred 18 thousand crores of installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) to the accounts of about 9 crore farmers in a program organized through video conferencing. After releasing the installment, they are communicating with the farmers of many states.

Rupees 2-2000 have been transferred online to the account of every farmer. Explain that more than 40 days, 30 farmers 'organizations are agitating against the government in the capital of the country in the protest against the central agricultural bills, meanwhile, the PM has sent this large amount to the farmers' account.

PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers pic.twitter.com/3vxIAvgwF3 – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

On this occasion, the Prime Minister is interacting directly with farmers from 6 states Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Bihar through video conferencing.

