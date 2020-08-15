PM Modi on Corona Vaccine: PM Modi told from Red Fort when the Covid Vaccine will arrive, people will be reached like this

PM Modi on Corona Vaccine: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) addressed the country for the 7th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. Keeping in mind the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, special attention was paid to social distancing at the Red Fort. During this, PM Modi expressed confidence that with the resolve power of 130 crore countrymen, India will win the ongoing war against Coronavirus. Along with this, PM Modi also talked about the corona vaccine. He said that every countryman has a question that the corona vaccine (Covid Vaccine) When will you be ready? PM Modi said that the talent of our scientists of the country is doing penance in this direction like a sage-monk. Working hard. Also Read – PM Modi speaks from the ramparts of the Red Fort – India will win the war from Corona with the resolve power of 130 crore countrymen

Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production: PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/gMrhSYjQwp

– ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

PM Modi said that not one, not two, three vaccines in India are in different stages of testing. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country’s preparation is also ready for the mass production of those vaccines. Along with this, the tableau and outline of how to get the vaccine to all Indians as soon as possible is also ready.