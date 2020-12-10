PM Modi on New Parliament Building: PM Modi said- The new building will fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India

Prime Minister Narendra speaks on foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Bhoomi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) program of the New Parliament Building, on Thursday, December 10, said today, the old Parliament House has post-independence If we give direction to India, then the new building will become a witness to the construction of self-sufficient India. If work is done to fulfill the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building. Also Read – New Parliament Building LIVE Updates News: PM Modi laid foundation stone of new parliament building, Sarva Dharma prayer

The Prime Minister said, today is a milestone in India’s democratic history. The inauguration of the building of the Parliament of India by the Indians, steeped in the idea of ​​Indianness, is one of the most important stages of our democratic traditions. Also Read – New Parliament Building Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: PM Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today

In the program of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament House, the PM said that it is a very historic day. It is a milestone in the history of Indian democracy. Also Read – PM Modi’s cabinet meeting amidst the farmers’ movement, approval for free Wi-Fi facility across the country, know big things

We have to take the pledge of ‘India First’. Our decisions should make nation stronger & be measured on the same scale – that nation’s welfare comes first. Our efforts in next 25-26 yrs should be towards how do we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of independence: PM pic.twitter.com/HYete9hGiL – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

We, the people of India, will together build this new building of our Parliament. And what will be beautiful from this, what will be sacred from this, that when India celebrates 75 years of its independence, then the new building of our Parliament should become the true inspiration of that festival.

Old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. New building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised: PM pic.twitter.com/yQkio9j2mG – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

I can never forget that moment in my life when for the first time in 2014 I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House. Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I bowed my head, bowed my head and bowed to this temple of democracy.

The Prime Minister said that many new things are being done in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs, modern methods will be introduced in their work culture.

The PM said, usually at other places when there is a discussion of democracy, there is a matter of election procedures, governance and administration. In some places, to put more emphasis on this type of system is called Democracy. But democracy in India is a rite.

PM Modi said, democracy is the value of life for India, life is the system, nation is the soul of life. India’s democracy is a system developed through centuries of experience. For India, in democracy, there is a life mantra, a life element as well as a system of order.

The PM said that the power that has been given in India’s democracy is giving new energy to the development of the country, giving new faith to the countrymen. Democracy in India is constantly being renewed. In India, we are seeing voter turnout increasing with every election.

PM said, democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Different views, different perspectives, they empower a vibrant democracy. There is always room for differences but never disconnected, our democracy has moved forward with this goal.

