PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, said- the path given by him …

Today the country is celebrating the birthday of its two great sons. Today is the birthday of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, the Prime Minister has paid tribute to both of them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while paying homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary said that his life and thoughts have a lot to learn. Also Read – Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020: Precious thoughts of Lal Bahadur Shastri who are inspiring for the younger generation

Prime Minister Modi wished that Bapu’s ideals continue to guide us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. The Prime Minister also visited his memorial Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Modi tweeted, “We salute our dear Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. There is a lot to be learned from his life and great ideas. May Bapu’s ideals continue to guide us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. “He also posted a short video of his comments on the Father of the Nation. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Also Read – Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Speech: Prepare for a speech on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, pay tribute to Bapu

With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and said that he was a symbol of simplicity and he lived his life for the welfare of the country. Modi tweeted, “Lal Bahadur Shastri ji was a humble and determined person. He was a symbol of simplicity and lived a life for the welfare of the nation. We remember him on his birth anniversary and are very grateful to him for everything he did for India ”. Also Read – Gandhi Jayanti 2020: ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ also conducted corona test, you saw pictures …

Prime Minister Modi also visited Shastri’s memorial Vijay Ghat and paid tribute to him. Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India. He was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh.