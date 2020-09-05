PM Modi paid tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, saying- # OurTeachersOurHeroes

Teacher’s Day: On Teachers’ Day, that is, today the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi tweeted and paid his tribute to former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and expressed his gratitude to all the teachers of the country who contributed in the making of India. PM Modi said that teachers are our real heroes, they prepare the future of the country. One should express gratitude to them. Also Read – Teachers’ Day 2020: From Sushmita to Chitrangada, these famous teachers of Bollywood have created a stir on the screen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet, 'We are grateful to the hardworking teachers for shaping the mind and contributing to the building of our nation. On Teacher's Day, we thank our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay our respects to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

PM Modi in his next tweet #OurTeachersOurHeroes Wrote, 'Who better than teachers can deepen our association with the grand history of the country. Along with this, he also shared that excerpt from his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' last Sunday in which he urged students and teachers to reveal the stories of unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

In his address, he had called upon the teachers to start preparing for this and work towards creating an environment to bring the story of unsung heroes.

Today is the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and this day is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in the country. When friends asked Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to celebrate his birthday, he said that do not celebrate my birthday, but respect the teachers. Since then, on 5 September, Teachers’ Day began to be celebrated.