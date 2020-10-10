PM Modi praised for this girl from Kerala, video shared, congratulations, know why

PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the girl from Kerala, in whose sweet voice a Himachali song has become viral on social media. He shared a news video of a student studying in class nine on his Twitter handle and praised her sweet voice. Also Read – ‘Wind will make water’ Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Modi, BJP leaders gave this answer

The Prime Minister tweeted in Malayalam, sharing this news broadcast on Manorama News Channel, “I am proud of Devika. His melodious song reinforced the essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat!’ Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas! People came home to pay tribute, PM said – I lost my friend

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s tweet, Devika told a news channel, “This is unbelievable. I am very happy When I sang the song, it was not thought that I would get a compliment from the Prime Minister himself. ” The student also thanked the Prime Minister for enjoying the song. Also Read – VIDEO: Bye bye Dalits Ram! PM Modi arrives to pay homage to Ram Vilas Paswan, pays tribute

In the news shown by Manorama News Channel, Devika said that till now more than 40 lakh people have seen her video. A day earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur shared a video of Devika of Thiruvananthapuram on her Facebook page, in which she is seen singing the song ‘Chamba kisii … far’. Thakur posted the video saying that he “won the heart of the entire state.”

Thakur also invited Devika to visit Himachal Pradesh. A ninth-grade student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pottam in Thiruvananthapuram, Devika sang this Himachali song under the program ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. Culture Minister of Kerala AK Balan also telephoned and congratulated Devika.