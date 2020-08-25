Entertainment

PM Modi praises IIT Bombay’s digital convocation ceremony, shares this tweet by sharing VIDEO …

August 25, 2020
IIT Bombay Digital Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Digital Convocation organized digitally by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) amidst Coronavirus Pandemic and called it a ‘unique blend of tradition and technology’. Also Read – Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi emotional on Arun Jaitley’s death anniversary, said- ‘I miss my friend very much’

He tweeted, “A unique blend of tradition and technology. Interesting convocation day celebrations at IIT-Bombay. Great effort. Congratulations on this quality of 2020. Reminiscent of the convocation tour of this excellent institution in August 2018. ‘With this tweet, the Prime Minister also shared a news of Doordarshan news related to the convocation held on Sunday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) Bombay said in a release, “In view of the security provisions during the current pandemic, the institute organized a digital convocation ceremony for its graduate students.” Digital students were also handed degree certificates and medal winners also received medals from the chief guest.

