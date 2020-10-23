Entertainment

PM Modi Rally in Bihar Today Live Update: Efforts to make Bihar a backward state again come to power- PM Modi

October 23, 2020
Today, all parties of NDA are working together to build a self-reliant, self-confident Bihar. Bihar still has to go miles ahead in the journey of development. As many surveys are being done, as many reports are coming, all of them are coming. Once again, NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar.

