PM Modi released commemorative coin of 100 rupees in honor of Vijaya Raje Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday released a commemorative coin of 100 rupees to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of Vijaya Raje Scindia. Many dignitaries from other parts of the country, including members of the Scindia family, as well as the Chief Ministers and Governors of several states took part in the ceremony organized by video conference. Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on this occasion that Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia was a rare personality who was born in the Raj family and protected democratic values. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP released list of 46 candidates for second phase, names of some MLAs cut – see complete LIST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honor of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony. Also Read – What Is Svamitva Scheme: What is ‘Ownership’ Scheme, How You Will Get Benefit From Property Card – Learn Everything The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary. pic.twitter.com/SG6nd7V8of Also Read – PM Modi launched ‘AADHAR like’ property card, said- a big step towards ‘Self-reliant India campaign’ – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

She said, ‘She was an icon of Vatsalya. In her public life, she has done continuous welfare work for the poor, the underprivileged and the victims. She was elected a member of the Lok Sabha five times and Rajya Sabha once.

Vijaya Raje Scindia was born on 12 October 1919 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. His son Madhav Rao Scindia was a strong leader of the Congress. His daughter is Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, a minister in Madhya Pradesh government. Madhav Rao’s son Jyotiraditya Scindia has now joined BJP after being in Congress for a long time.

(input language)