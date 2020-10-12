Entertainment

PM Modi released commemorative coin of 100 rupees in honor of Vijaya Raje Scindia

October 12, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday released a commemorative coin of 100 rupees to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of Vijaya Raje Scindia. Many dignitaries from other parts of the country, including members of the Scindia family, as well as the Chief Ministers and Governors of several states took part in the ceremony organized by video conference. Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on this occasion that Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia was a rare personality who was born in the Raj family and protected democratic values. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP released list of 46 candidates for second phase, names of some MLAs cut – see complete LIST

She said, ‘She was an icon of Vatsalya. In her public life, she has done continuous welfare work for the poor, the underprivileged and the victims. She was elected a member of the Lok Sabha five times and Rajya Sabha once.

Vijaya Raje Scindia was born on 12 October 1919 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. His son Madhav Rao Scindia was a strong leader of the Congress. His daughter is Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, a minister in Madhya Pradesh government. Madhav Rao’s son Jyotiraditya Scindia has now joined BJP after being in Congress for a long time.

