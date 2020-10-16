PM Modi releases commemorative coin of 75 rupees on 75th anniversary of FAO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of 75 rupees on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Along with this, he also dedicated 17 bio-cultivated varieties of eight crops developed recently to the nation. Addressing the event organized through video conference, Modi said that farmers, agricultural scientists, Anganwadi-Asha workers of India are the basis of the movement against malnutrition. While they have filled the granary of India with their hard work, they are also helping the government to reach the poorest of the far and poor. Also Read – Sharad Pawar told PM Modi – Governor used unsymmetrical language in letter sent to CM

He said, “It is because of all these efforts that India is fighting a strong fight against malnutrition even in this crisis of Corona.” It mentioned India’s contribution to it. He made everyone aware of the role of India’s Administrative Service Officer Binay Ranjan Sen in it. Also Read – WHO has appreciated your India ‘Arogya Setu App’ is an amazing weapon in fighting Corona.

Sen served as director general of the FOA from 1956 to 1967. The World Food Program was established only during Sen’s tenure. “It is also a great achievement for the FAO’s World Food Program to receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize and India is happy that our partnership and our involvement in this has been historic,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that another important work is being done to tackle malnutrition. Such crops are being promoted in the country in which nutritious substances like protein, iron, zinc, etc. are high. This program is dedicated to the top priority given by the government to the agriculture and nutrition sector and also reflects the government’s resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernutrition and malnutrition.

People associated with Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Organic and Horticulture Campaigns also participated in this program. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also attended the event.

It is noteworthy that FAO’s goal is to ensure good quality food in sufficient quantity to the people regularly so that they remain active and healthy. The work of FAO is to raise the level of nutrition, improve the life of the rural population and contribute to the growth of the world economy.