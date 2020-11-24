PM Modi remains the most popular leader on social media in the country, know how much brand value is there?

Most popular leader on social media in the India PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader on social media in the country, as forums such as Twitter, Google search and YouTube during August to October. But most of the trends were related to him. A checkbrand report has revealed this information. Also Read – PM Modi’s warning- Be cautious, do not have to say anywhere – My kayak is submerged where there was less water

CheckBrand, an online sentiment analysis company, conducted an online analysis of the top 95 political leaders as well as the top 500 influential people on social media between August and October this year. It analyzed over 100 million online votes for the first edition of the report.

"In the last quarter, the highest number of 2,171 trends were associated with Prime Minister Modi on forums like Twitter, Google search and YouTube, followed by 2,137 trends with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy," the report said.

It said that many important trends were also associated with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

According to the report, Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader.

The brand score is based on five criteria – Followers (20), Trend (10), Sentiment (30), Engagement (20) and Mensons (20).

Home Minister Amit Shah had a score of 36.43 while Late Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogai’s 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu’s 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 27.03. Gogoi died on Monday.

The report also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s name has been mentioned on social media 40,000 times in the last three months.

The Prime Minister, besides being the most popular leader of the country on social media, also has a good PM Modi brand value. According to the study, PM Modi’s brand value is around Rs 336 crore, while Home Minister Amit Shah’s brand value is Rs 335 crore. Arvind Kejriwal brand value of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is 328 crores.

