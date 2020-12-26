PM Modi said- Congress teaching me the lesson of democracy is not allowing elections in Puducherry till the elections.

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has targeted the Congress. PM Narendra Modi said that despite the order of the Supreme Court, panchayat and corporation elections are not being held in Puducherry. Those who are sitting in power in Puducherry are not conducting local elections and are teaching me the lesson of democracy. Also read – open challenge for debate on farm laws: Modi government minister challenges Rahul Gandhi on open debate on farmers’ issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress. Congress is in power in Puducherry. Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi said that why the elections are not being held. Along with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir were concluded in a peaceful and transparent manner and the large participation of the people was a moment of "pride" for India and said That these elections have written a new chapter and showed how strong democracy is in the country.

The Prime Minister also responded to the attacks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he said that "there is no democracy in India" and it is "only in imagination". Modi said that despite the Supreme Court order in Congress-ruled Puducherry, elections to the panchayat and the municipality are not being held. He said, "I want to attract the attention of the nation." Despite the Supreme Court's order in Puducherry, panchayat and municipal elections are not happening. You will be surprised, the Supreme Court gave this order in 2018. But, the government which is there, is constantly avoiding the matter. Local body elections were held in 2006 after decades of waiting in Puducherry. The term of those elected in these elections has ended in the year 2011 itself. "

Modi said, “What a big difference between the words and actions of some political parties, how serious they are towards democracy shows only. How many years have passed, panchayat elections are not being allowed in Puducherry. “Referring to the DDC elections for the first time in the Union Territory, the Prime Minister said that this election has written” a new chapter “. He said that despite such cold and corona, youth, elderly and women voters took part in the voting. He said, “On the face of every voter of Jammu and Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development, I saw a zeal. In the eyes of every voter of Jammu and Kashmir, I saw the belief of a better future, leaving behind the past.”