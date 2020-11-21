PM Modi said in G-20 meeting – efforts of world’s largest economies will help in recovering from epidemic soon

PM Narendra Modi at 15th G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Group-20 (G20) meeting on Saturday that the coordinated efforts of the world’s largest economies will help to overcome the epidemic soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that meaningful discussion took place in Group-20. Also Read – Nagrota Encounter: After the Nagrota encounter, the strictness of India, the Pakistani High Commission officer was summoned

Prime Minister Modi termed the Kovid-19 pandemic in Group-20 as a turning point in the history of humanity and described it as the biggest challenge faced by the world after the Second World War. He said, "We offered India's expertise in the field of IT for the further development of digital facilities for efficient functioning of Group-20."

Prime Minister Modi said that 'work from anywhere' will be the new normal in the world after Kovid. He also suggested the formation of the G20 Digital Secretariat. The Prime Minister said that the spirit of protection towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle.