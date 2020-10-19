PM Modi said – India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxing coming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that there has been a decrease in cases of corona infection in India and the rate of recovery has reached 88 percent. He said that this was possible because India was one of the first countries to implement lockdown and people were motivated to wear masks. In his inaugural address addressing the annual meeting of the “Grand Challenges”, Modi said that we are on the forefront of developing the vaccine for Kovid infection and some of these are “advanced stage (advance level)”. Are on Also Read – Shortage of cold chain may delay the corona vaccine in up to three billion people in the world

The Prime Minister said that India will be at the center of global health services in terms of the country's experience and talent research and would like to help other countries. He reminded that 60 percent of the vaccines used in global vaccination programs are produced in India. He said that India has the capacity to produce quality medicines and vaccines at low prices and this has also been proved. He said that today we are seeing that cases of corona infection in the country are decreasing every day and its rate of increase has also decreased. Today the rate of recovery in India has also gone up to 88 percent.

He said, "This was possible because India was one of the first countries to implement lockdown. India was among the first countries to encourage people to use masks. India worked effectively to detect the infection and was among the first countries to launch rapid antigen screening. "We are not going to stop here." We are also developing a mechanism for vaccine delivery. "

Prime Minister Modi said, “We have a strong scientific community in India. We have good scientific institutes. All these are huge assets of India, especially during the last few months, it was proved in the fight against the corona epidemic. He has charisma from disease control to capacity building. “

Modi said that India has made several efforts including increasing sanitation and increasing the number of toilets which are contributing to better health care system. The Prime Minister called for a “planned investment” in science and innovation, saying that the future of the world would determine the society that would invest in these areas but cooperation and public participation would play a major role in it. He said that these investments should be well planned and should not be done in a short-sighted manner.

The Prime Minister said that investment in science and innovation should be at an upfront level so that it can be taken advantage of at the right time. The journey of innovation should be determined by cooperation and public participation, because science can never prosper by living in the lines of bonded bondage.

The Prime Minister mentioned the government’s steps like increasing the scope of sanitation and toilets, and said that it has helped in developing better health facilities. He said that this meeting was scheduled to take place in India, but now in the changed circumstances, it is being done through digital medium. “Grand Challenges” has been working for the last 15 years to increase international cooperation in the field of innovation in addressing challenges in the field of health and development.

This meeting is being held between 19 to 21 October. It aims to bring together leading scientists and policy makers from around the world on one platform to further deepen scientific partnership to address emerging health challenges. In this meeting special emphasis will be on Kovid-19 with ‘India for the World’. Through this program, well-known scientists and researchers along with world leaders will discuss. At the heart of the churn will be the main priorities and challenges emerging in the management of Kovid-19 to pursue the sustainable development goal after the epidemic.

The three-day event will feature leaders’ talks, panel discussions and informal discussions on a variety of topics including scientific intervention in the fight against pandemics, management of pandemics and promoting the implementation and development of global measures to fight pandemics and upcoming potential epidemics. Huh. 1600 participants from about 40 countries are expected to attend this annual meeting. “Grand Challenges” India was established in 2012 in partnership with the Biotechnology Department of the Government of India and the Bill & Milinda Gates Foundation.