PM Modi said- less deaths due to corona virus in India than other countries, lives saved by efforts

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3 testing labs. During this, PM Modi said that the death due to corona in our country today is much less than in big countries. India is progressing well in the fight against Corona.

PM Modi said that from January 1, there are now 1,300 COVID test labs in India. Today, more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted in India every day. The collective efforts of all are not only saving people's lives, but the things we used to import, the country is going to be their exporter today. In such a short time, such a huge physical infrastructure has come up, you are all familiar with it. PM Modi said that there should be isolation centers, Kovid special hospitals, networks connected with testing, tracing and tracking, India expanded its capabilities at a very fast pace.

These labs will not remain restricted to testing of # COVID19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, & Dengue in future: PM Modi at launch of 3 new high-throughput labs of ICMR at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference pic.twitter.com/muEOcf4m0m – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three high-grade Kovid-19 testing centers in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata through video conferencing. These centers set up by ICMR will now allow more testing. Prime Minister Modi said that crores of citizens of the country, Corona are fighting with global epidemic very bravely.

PM Modi said that due to the high tech testing facility launched today, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are going to get more strength in the fight against Corona. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata are major centers of economic activity. Here millions of youth of the country come to fulfill their careers, their dreams. Now the available capacity of the test at these three places is going to add to the capacity of 10,000 tests. Prime Minister Modi said that a good thing is also that these high-tech labs are not limited to just corona testing. In future, facility for testing of many diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Dengue will also be provided in these labs.